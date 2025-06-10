ADVERTISEMENT

NEWS: UVa hires Duke's Chris Pollard as new baseball coach

May 21, 2012
According to reports from Kendall Rogers and On3's Pete Nakos, UVa will hire Duke's Chris Pollard as their next head coach. Pollard leaves Duke for UVa in a rare ACC-to-ACC move in coaching.

Pollard led Duke to four Super Regional appearances and led App State to a regional (in Charlottesville) in 2012. He finished his time at Duke with a 420-295 record. Pollard is a native of Amherst, VA.

We'll have more on the hire later and in the days to come. Great job by Carla Williams and the administration to get this one done quickly.
 
