June 13 Official Visit Preview

Another official visit weekend for the Cavaliers is here (we'll still have more recaps of this past weekend including Messiah Delhommes and Aydan West.). That being said, it will be a short list of uncommitted prospects on campus this weekend for Tony Elliott and his staff. Committed prospects that will be on campus include; QB Bjorn Jurgensen, OT Jon Adair, OG Grayson Reid, TE Justin Zames, and S Justin Rowe.When it comes to the uncommitted prospects, the Cavaliers will be hosting DT Blake Belin, WR Nas Newkirk, OT Jim Harris Jr and ATH Davin Chandler.The three-star athlete out of Maryland is coming off an official visit last weekend to West Virginia that seemed to go well. The only other official visit he has scheduled is this weekend to the 'Hoos. Overall, we feel that the Cavaliers have a chance to really take the momentum in this recruitment with a strong official visit and could set themselves up very well going forward as Chandler inches closer to a decision. He's not one to talk too much, so it's hard to gauge the race between the Mountaineers and Cavaliers heading into this weekend.After visiting Virginia Tech and Duke over the last two weeks, Newkirk will be on The Grounds this week to see what the Cavaliers have to offer. He'll also have an official visit to Liberty scheduled for next weekend, a very regional feel to this recruitment, to say the least. There was a sense Virginia Tech was the potential leader here coming into June and the Hokies also got the first visit with Newkirk, which of course is notable as well. Now, everyone else gets to play the catch up game. The Cavaliers will do their best to impress the North Carolina standout this weekend.The Cavaliers are battling the likes of Cincinnati and Pittsburgh in this recruitment as they head into the weekend. Harris visited the Bearcats last weekend and is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh next weekend as well. There were some bigger dogs in this fight as well before with Wisconsin, Kentucky, Missouri, and Iowa State at one point showing quality interest but at this point, no official visits have been scheduled with any of those programs, but something just to keep in mind going forward. That being said, this recruitment still appears to be a bit wide open and the Cavaliers have a great opportunity this weekend to jump into the driver's seat for the Michigan offensive lineman. Not necessarily a commitment watch here but definitely a recruitment that we feel good about the Cavaliers chances.Finally, there's New York defensive tackle Blake Belin who is in the midst of an official visit schedule that features Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Virginia, and Duke. The Blue Devils are the perceived leader in this recruitment currently thanks to Belin's family ties to the program as his older brother, Henry Belin is a signal caller for the Blue Devils but the Cavaliers have done a very good job in this recruitment as well and are in striking distance here. Belin has developed a great relationship with the Cavaliers coaching staff over the last few months including defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing and graduate assistant Jonathan Celestin. We'll see if the 'Hoos can give themselves the upper leg this weekend heading into his final official visit at Duke next weekend.