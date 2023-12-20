ADVERTISEMENT

NSD 2023: Live Thread...

The day has arrived for (most of) those in the class of 2024! Letters of intent will start rolling in shortly and Ferber will have updates throughout the day in this thread once things have become official.

New this year: Tony Elliott has his standard NSD presser at noon and then there's a planned two-hour recruiting "show" starting at 2 p.m. that will be streamed on the official website as well as ACCN+ which will feature Elliott, his coordinators, and position coaches. If you're not able to watch, it'll be archived on the official site as well and they'll also be posting the presser once the show has concluded.

As always, have at it folks...
 
