Tony Elliott Presser: Maryland Week

Hi all! Really sorry for the delay on this, had an unexpected issue arise this afternoon and wasn't able to follow Tony's press conference and provide live updates this week. Should be back to normal next Tuesday though. Regardless, I've posted the full presser video below.



I watched it a few minutes ago, the big takeaway was the overall health of the team. Lex Long, Josh Ahern and Sackett Wood are all back at practice and it sounds like they'll be a go this week. There's some optimism about both Tony Muskett and Antonio Clary, but both are still day-to-day. Ovearll, he said the health of the team is better going into this week than it was for the last two. Coach Elliott did not name a starting QB for Friday's game at Maryland.



Instead of our typical presser breakdown tomorrow, I've been working through some data on issues UVa has had closing out and winning close games over the past 12 games under this staff, so I'll have that for you all tomorrow morning. Thanks again for your patience!



