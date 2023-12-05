ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer Commitment! UVa lands ND WR Chris Tyree

justin ferber

Virginia kicked off their transfer portal window with a big get tonight, landing Notre Dame transfer Chris Tyree. The former 4-star product played high school ball at Thomas Dale in Chesterfield, and now comes home for his final season of college football. Tyree started his career as a RB, but switched to WR and had success there, catching 26 balls for 484 yards and 3 TDs. Tyree is also a very good return man that could bring a big boost to UVa's special teams. I'll update the portal thread as well, but a good night for the UVa staff!

 
