Breaking Down UVa's Shooting Woes vs UNC

On this morning's rewatch, I went back and looked at all of UVa's three-point attempts to try and figure out how many were quality looks. I'd also say I didn't see many shots that weren't taken from three that should have been (Rohde had a good look in the first half but didn't even consider shooting). Many of McKneely's touches were well outside shooting range in the flow of the offense, and Groves was contested most of the time, and ended up taking some questionable shots. Below, I've broken down all of UVa's three point attempts in yesterday's game and tried to categorize them into good, decent and bad looks.

Here are the first-half attempts, where UVa went 0/6 as a team:


ATTEMPT #1, ROHDE MISS: Open look, but deep, back iron (UVA 0/1)

1708870253253.png

ATTEMPT #2, MCKNEELY MISS: Comes back to the ball (no screen), takes contested, relatively deep look. Clean look, contested by a smaller player (UVA 0/2)

1708870288507.png

ATTEMPT #3, ROHDE MISS: Wide open on inbounds play, someone lost their man. Brick. (UVA 0/3)

1708870313678.png


ATTEMPT #4, GERTRUDE MISS: Cadeau helped on McKneely drive and left Gertrude with a decent look (UVA 0/4)

1708870359087.png


ATTEMPT #5, GERTRUDE MISS: Extra help on Beekman drive allows Gertrude a wide open three that he can’t hit. UVa did get the rebound and put-back, though. (UVA 0/5)

1708870397529.png

ATTEMPT #6, MCKNEELY MISS: Quick shot in transition, hand-off from Beekman. Not a bad look for IMac, just didn’t connect on it. But not exactly in the flow of the offense, either. Gertrude ended up getting fouled on the rebound but this was a potential swing point in the game, had the 3 gone in. (UVA 0/6)

1708870424201.png
 
